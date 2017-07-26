Woman asks court to drop attempted murder charges against son

A HWANGE woman has approached the court seeking to drop attempted murder charges she had levelled against her son.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Otilia Shoko told Hwange regional magistrate, Colet Ncube, that she was now considering withdrawing the charge against her son, Irvine Shoko, claiming he did not intend to kill her when he struck her with an axe after she had intervened in a brawl with his father.

The court heard that on May 28, the accused’s elder brother Trust Shoko picked a fight with his father, Nickson Shoko, who accused him of severely battering their family dog for entering the kitchen hut.

Trust’s younger brother, Irvine, later intervened in the wrangle but his father allegedly hit him with a stone. In a fit of rage, Irvine picked up an axe and charged towards his father, and his mother attempted to wrest the axe from him.

In the ensuing melee, Irvine struck his mother on the neck with the axe and she collapsed.

She was ferried to hospital and a medical report proved that there was a high possibility of death.

However, the mother is appealing to the courts to withdraw the charges, arguing that her son did not intend to kill her. “My son was not the aggressor. Three of them had been drinking home-made alcohol called seven-days so he picked an axe trying to calm the situation but his father started throwing stones at him and as he was running away, l got in the way and he accidentally axed me but he never intended to harm me,” she said.

The accused’s lawyer, Jollen Change of Ndove Museta and Company said the accused was intoxicated on the day of the offence and could not appreciate the consequences of his actions.

The trial continues today while Shoko remains in custody.