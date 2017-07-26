Police boss acquitted of stealing

POLICE Assistant Commissioner Fortunate Chirara, who had been accused of stealing $500 from the force’s Kuyedza Women’s Club, was yesterday acquitted by a Harare magistrate after a full trial.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

In his judgment, magistrate Gideon Ruvetsa ruled that police investigating officers and police audit team did a shambolic job when they compiled the case and the audit reports.

Ruvetsa said the auditor’s explanation that he did not seek verification of figures from Chirara left a lot of questions unanswered.

“The accused’s (Chirara) defence was very easy from day one. She told the police that the best person to explain the Kuyedza funds transactions was Commissioner-General of Police, Augustine Chihuri’s wife, Isabel, but police chose not to interview her,” Ruvetsa said.

“Investigating officer Superintendent Mutipforo could have foreseen that sending a docket to court without interviewing Chihuri could weaken the State case,” the magistrate said.

In her defence, Chirara had told the court that she was not a signatory of the Kuyedza club account, and singled out Esnart Manyonga, Modestor Musukusa and the officer-in-charge as being the two signatories who were needed at the bank to effect withdrawals.

Through her lawyer, Sibonile Kamupira, Chirara told the court that Isabel, Assistant Commissioner Justice Chengeta’s wife, Miriam Maidei, and Support Unit Commissioner Mekia Tanyanyiwa’s wife, Clara, formed a private company called Marblegold Enterprise (Pvt) Ltd, which they used to supply various materials to Kuyedza Women’s Club.

She told the court that the $500 which she was alleged to have stolen was actually withdrawn on Isabel’s orders to facilitate the registration of Marblegold Enterprise.