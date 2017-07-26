NGZ commemorates 60th anniversary

NATIONAL Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) on Friday last week launched The Perfect Coffee Table Book to mark the institution’s 60th anniversary.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The book was meant to shed light on artworks by Zimbabwean artists and to serve as a source of key pointers on artistic careers and practices.

NGZ conservation and collections manager, Lillian Chaonwa, said the book also provided information on some artists that were not widely known.

“The research aspect of the process meant we had to dig deep to obtain information of some lesser known artists and some late ones and we put together a new board of information which may not be known by art enthusiasts,” she said.

“It also underscored the importance of an up-to-date database and image file programme so we intent to upgrade our system in this direction.”

Chaonwa added that the collaboration between the gallery and the house of books is based on a mutually-driven passion for visual art.

The NGZ celebrated its 60th anniversary in style, which also followed the renaming of the gallery spaces.

Speaking during the ceremony, the NGZ director, Doreen Sibanda said the retitling of the gallery was meant to honour some of the late art gurus.

“The renaming of the gallery spaces is a landmark event in which we honour our own; in a building which was described as ‘the most modern museum in the world’ will indulge in shows of industrial design,” she said.

Some of the artists, who were honoured at the ceremony by giving their names to the gallery spaces included sculptors Henry Munyaradzi, the Takawira family, Bernard Matemere Joseph Mudandarika and Colleene Madamombe.

The commemorations were graced by guests from The Royal Netherlands Embassy, Embassy of Japan, Southern Trading Co, House of Books, Germany Embassy, Spanish Embassy and the guest of honour, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe executive director Godfrey Mahachi.

Guests were entertained by Zimbabwe College School at the event which ended later that evening.