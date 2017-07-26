Mapeza wary of Dynamos

FC PLATINUM coach, Norman Mapeza is expecting a bruising battle when his charges confront high-flying Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Mandava Stadium this afternoon.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

DeMbare finished the opening half of the season on fire with six wins and two draws in their last eight matches.

While the miners were not very convincing despite losing just one game in the first half of the season, they played the highest number of draws in the league.

Mapeza is anticipating a tough afternoon against the former champions.

“It is going to be a massive game for us. Before we went for the break, they (Dynamos) were doing very well. They will want to continue from where they left,” he said yesterday.

“They will come here with the same mentality, positive mentality, to start with a bang. We cannot rely on the fact that we are playing at home. We have the advantage of the 12th man, but the result will not just come by, we should work very hard to get a result. As a club, we always play to win and when you win everywhere you go people will be happy.”

Mapeza said he would not stand in the way of his players who get lucrative offers, following the departure of Talent Chawapihwa.

“If anybody gets a good offer, they should go, I am happy he is gone, it is good for him and a motivation for others. The new players, who came here have acquainted themselves well with the other guys and we now need to support them and hopefully they will help us achieve our objective of winning something at the end of the season,” he said.

Former Dynamos star midfielder, Brett Amidu, who is now on the books of the miners, is not losing sleep ahead of facing his former paymasters.

“It is just like any other game of football, we want to collect maximum points and collect more points than we did in the first half of the season. My teammates and the coaches always give me confidence to continue working hard. I am now enjoying more game time here and I think I am improving,” he said.

The miners released Agrippa Murimba and Ishmael Wadi this month and acquired Takesure Chinyama, Ali Sadiki, Mkokheli Dube and Hamadzashe Moyo, who joined from Division One side Blanket Mine.

The club’s media liaison officer, Chido Chizondo said Chinyama was now available for selection, while Sadiki was awaiting his reverse international clearance.