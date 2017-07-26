Man appeals for financial assistance to undergo brain tumour operation

A 46-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man, Nhamoinesu Marumbei, is appealing for financial assistance to enable him undergo a brain tumour operation at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Marumbei said the tumour, which has partially paralysed his body, developed in 2000 while he was working as a driver at the Zanu PF headquarters in the capital. He said the tumour was initially removed in South Africa in 2014, but resurfaced again this year, causing him severe pain.

His elder brother Wilbert, said doctors at Parirenyatwa Hospital indicated the surgery required at least $1 325.

“We took him to Parirenyatwa hospital and they said the operation can be done at $1325. We are seeking for help so that we can take my brother to the operation. As it is now , he has completely lost his eyesight and he is losing his memory bit by bit,” he said.

He said well-wishers could contact the family on 0784240590.