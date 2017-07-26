Late Chidyausiku’s son in pub brawl

THE late Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku’s son, Tadzimirwa Bernard, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with indecent assault after he allegedly fondled a fellow reveller at a city bar.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Chidyausiku (28), who was represented by Webster Chinamhora, denied the charge and was granted $100 bail by magistrate, Victoria Mashamba, who remanded him to August 10 for trial.

It is the State’s case that on Tuesday at Shisanyama bar in Warren Park, the complainant, who is not named to protect her identity, was having fun with her husband at the place.

It is alleged the complainant then visited the ladies’ restroom and while at the entrance, she allegedly met Chidyausiku, who approached her and told her that he wanted to put a second ring on her finger, but she told him she was married.

The State alleges Chidyausiku then fondled her buttocks once without her consent remarking she was a beautiful woman.

It is alleged when the complainant returned to her table, Chidyausiku followed her and insisted on putting a second ring on her finger and this did not go down well with the complainant’s husband, who then fought with him.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Chidyausiku’s arrest.

Patience Chimusaru appeared for the State.