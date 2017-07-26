Govt housing scheme divides civil servants’ unions

THE government’s recent offer to provide housing units for its employees has left civil servants’ unions sharply divided, with the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) rubbishing the scheme as “too expensive”, a vote-buying gimmick and part of a ploy to rob public workers of their meagre earnings.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

In a statement yesterday, PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said the $150 monthly contributions for the housing scheme were unjustified, as the provision of houses should come as a non-monetary incentive for the civil servants.

“There is an adage that says ‘once beaten twice shy’. This is not the first time that the government has benefited from such a scheme,” he said.

“There was once another one called Gwindingwi Housing Project that was superintended by the former Minister of Education, Aeneas Chigwedere.

“People want to use desperate civil servants and loot their money. The government has come up with a figure of $150. This is supposed to be a non-monetary incentive.”

Majongwe questioned the pricing model and said the government should not be dictating to them.

“Who told them that civil servants want flats and why should they be made to pay $15 000 for 300 square metres of land when others got 500 square metres of land for free during the land distribution programme?

“We can’t have command housing, command everything. People think that Zanu PF must dictate things to us,” he said.

But Apex council chairperson, Cecilia Alexander yesterday said she supported the scheme.

“We want a model that is suitable for them (civil servants),” she said.

“There will also be a special scheme for those who can’t afford $150. We have to take note of the issue of affordability.

“We want to make sure that a product that comes through engagement must be affordable. This is a scheme specifically for the civil servants.”

Local Government ministry secretary, George Mlilo was recently quoted suggesting that the scheme would start with model flats in Harare, Bulawayo and other provincial capitals.