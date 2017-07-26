Fungisai bags another award

GOSPEL diva Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has added another gong to her cabinet after the Christian Business Community conferred her with the Christian Business Leadership Award for her contribution to the gospel music industry in the country on Monday night in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Popular gospel singer Mudiwa Hood was also honoured at the ceremony.

Zvakavapano-Mashavave’s latest award came barely two months after she scooped the International Gospel Artiste of the Year gong at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards held in the United Kingdom.

The singer told NewsDay yesterday that she felt encouraged by the recognition and appreciation for her efforts.

“It has not been an easy journey. But I really feel honoured that my work is being recognised. A dreamer’s life is a challenge because she is the only one who has the full picture of her vision and sometimes it’s not easy to express it vividly to the world,” she said.

“I would have wanted the music industry to be just like any other normal workplace as I have always advocated for, but experience and revelation has dawned on me that it is indeed a spiritual realm as one cannot apply or study to become an effective gospel artiste. Rather, it is a calling one cannot resist, explain or comprehend.”

Zvakavapano-Mashavave said sometimes she felt like throwing in the towel, owing to the harsh challenges faced by women in the music industry but such appreciation was a huge encouragement.

“I thank God for raising people like those in the Christian Business Community to cushion this gift, as God is raising a business community that will raise the standards of Christian musicians and the time has come when we shall be the head and not the tail in all music circles,” she said.

Zvakavapano-Mashavave has proven her mettle in the gospel music circuit with 14 albums under her name and has performed at big concerts, both regionally and internationally.