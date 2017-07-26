Delta Beverages closes Victoria Falls depot

DELTA Beverages, the country’s largest beverages manufacturer is closing its Victoria Falls depot, as part of a rationalisation exercise, the company has confirmed.

BY Nokuthaba Dlamini

Delta corporate affairs director, Alex Makamure yesterday said the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed firm had plans to convert some of its sites throughout the country to purely distribution depots, with no customer collection facility.

“Some of the depots such as the one in Victoria Falls will close at the end of July, with direct store deliveries being staged from Hwange,” he said.

“We are confident that the wholesalers in Victoria Falls have capacity to service their own collection customers.

“We do not anticipate any discernible market gaps arising from the depot rationalisation project.”

Delta said it periodically reviewed its services, which had seen the company reducing depots run by the company from 35 in 2014 to the current 23 centres.

“Delta Beverages distributes its products through a number of route-to-market channels, namely the direct store deliveries, customer own collections or through third party run beverage wholesalers or distributors,” Makamure explained.

“We currently operate 23 distribution depots in addition to deliveries that are staged from the manufacturing centres.

“We periodically review our footprint in response to improvements in our logistics, the emergence of reliable third party partners and the prevailing volume throughput at each centre.

“This review will result in either closing or opening of certain depots, which process has culminated in the reduction in the depots run by the company from 35 in 2014 to the current 23 centres.”