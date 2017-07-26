D-Day for MDC-T murder suspects

THE three Harare MDC-T activists, who were recently implicated in the death of a police officer, Talkmore Phiri, are today set to appear before High Court judge Justice Priscilla Chigumba for bail ruling.

BY COURT REPORTER

Barnabas Mwanaka and his co-accused Darlington Madzonga and Edmore Musvubhi filed their bail application yesterday.

It is the State’s case that on June 29 this year, the now-deceased Phiri, who was working under the Police Reaction Group, was deployed together with his colleagues to assess the level of property damage that had occurred at the Deeds Office, adjacent to the MDC-T headquarters.

The State alleges Phiri and his colleagues were in a Mitsubishi Canter truck when they met Mwanaka and his colleagues, who operate vending sites at the front of the opposition party’s headquarters.

Mwanaka and his accomplices allegedly teamed up and attacked the police officers, leaving Phiri seriously injured. He later died at Parirenyatwa Hospital.