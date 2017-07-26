Chinamasa’s thoughtless gibe an insult to us

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa’s utterances that the government was content with the liquidity situation in the country is heartbreaking and shows top government officials are living in cloud cuckooland while the poor majority continue to wallow in abject poverty.

Comment: NewsDay Editor

The fact that Chinamasa could claim, with a straight face that cash shortages are a mirage, clearly demonstrates that it’s either government officials are out of touch with the reality on the ground or they have opted to be economical with the truth.

What is tragic, however, is that at a time when the liquidity situation has become so bad that most banks are giving out a handful pieces of silver, as all the notes seem to have disappeared, Chinamasa has the guts to taunt the suffering citizens. He even has the audacity to convince meek Zimbabweans that all is well as far as money circulation is concerned.

This simply demonstrates that the Zanu PF regime has become so clueless as to how to resolve this latest crisis and its officials have either opted to live in a world of make-belief or they believe that Zimbabweans are just a foolish lot with no reasoning capacity and will, therefore, take whatever they say.

Chinamasa’s remarks are regrettable and in bad taste given Zimbabweans have always meekly allowed the Zanu PF hegemony to continue to the detriment of the economy and social fabric.

Perhaps, it is time for Zimbabweans to stand up against misgovernance, political patronage, graft and milking of State resources by the Zanu PF elites.

There is no doubt that the fact that money is not circulating as it should is an indication that there is a serious economic problem. His claims that the government was working hard to address the movement of money through normal banking channels will likely have few takers because this crisis has been going on for so long and nothing significant has been done to bring reprieve to the country.

Many business hours are lost with people waiting in bank queues for cash that may never come. Most Zimbabweans have been spending much of their time in bank queues struggling to access their cash amid complaints from business that this has had a negative impact on production.

It has become the norm that the government only reacts to problems instead of being proactive. Economic projections should give them an indication of where we are headed as a country economically so that they become proactive. It has become a tradition in this country that politicians just talk without walking the talk.

The huge lesson from Chinamasa’s thoughtless joke is that until and unless the majority put a stop to this nonsense, Zimbabwe will continue to disintegrate.