2 Kenyan nationals up for unlawful entry

Two Kenyans appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing unlawful entry charges after they allegedly broke into several city lodges, where they stole cash and property worth over $44 000.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Nicholus Makokha Alusala (33) and Margaret Waithira Kamande (32) appeared before Harare magistrate, Josephine Sande, who remanded them to today for bail ruling.

They were represented by Nathaniel Chigoro.

It is the State’s case that on June 26 this year, Alusala, Kamande and alleged their accomplice, Mweru Kamau, who is still at large, broke into Roh Jae Hyung’s room at Greenwood Lodge and stole a small digital safe containing $10 000 and jewellery.

On July 1, they broke into Dhanesh Odhermal’s flat at Stirling Heights along Josiah Tongogara Avenue and stole $6 000 cash, plus gold and diamond jewellery worth thousands of dollars and went away unnoticed.

The pair was arrested at a Tanzanian club in Belgravia and found in possession of articles for criminal use, which included door master keys, bunches of house keys and crow bars used to force-open doors.

Linda Gadzikwa appeared for the State.