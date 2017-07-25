Violence chases Freeman off stage

DANCEHALL musician Emegy Slyvesta Chizanga, popularly known as Freeman in music circles, was forced to abandon his performance on stage at Trojan Mine’s Mandimu Stadium in Bindura at the weekend after violence erupted between a security guard and enraged fans.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Freeman’s performance, which was billed to shut down the Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 boys’ soccer tournament, had to be cut short after the dancehall star and HKD boss realised the situation had degenerated out of control.

Witnesses told NewsDay that the violence was triggered by a security guard who beat up an unidentified female fan who wanted to get on stage.

“Chaos started when a security officer beat up a certain woman on her forehead with a baton as she attempted to get on stage,” a fan, who identified herself as Munashe, said.

“This did not go down well with other fans and they turned on the security guard and beat him up. When Freeman realised what was happening, he announced that he was going off stage.”

Another witness, Rejoice Tanda, said she was disappointed that they were robbed of a golden chance to see the dancehall chanter in action.

“I was expecting fireworks, but my dream was ruined when violence started. It all started when a security guard beat up a lady who wanted to get on stage. Freeman eventually drove away from the scene,” she said.

Freeman is one of the most established Zimdancehall chanters in the country and rose to fame after releasing a raft of singles and albums, which won the hearts of many music lovers.

He burst onto the music scene with the hit song, Joina City, which transformed him into an overnight star before releasing other tracks including Shaina Mwana Iwe, Doctor Wemagitare and Handina Godo.

The musician has staged shows in the United Kingdom, alongside his compatriots Tocky Vibes and Nox Guni, and has done collaborations with Winky D, Shinsoman and Lady Squanda.