Opposition raises red flag over Zanu PF rigging threats

OPPOSITION parties yesterday admitted that they were worried following Zanu PF youth leader, Kudzanayi Chipanga’s recent claims that the ruling party has already won the polls and was just awaiting statistics from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to confirm the margin of the ruling party’s victory.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Chipanga last Friday told a Zanu PF campaign rally in Lupane, Matabeleland North province that the upcoming elections were a done deal, with the opposition saying his statements “must be taken seriously”, as they were a euphemism that the ruling party was going to rig elections.

“As for the usual nonsense that he utters about Zanu PF winning elections next year, it’s apparent that the crumbling and bankrupt Zanu PF regime is banking upon Zec to rig the elections on their behalf. We will not allow this to happen,” MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu said in an interview.

“We have designed and adopted smart methods to detect and effectively thwart vote-rigging.”

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, weighed in, saying Chipanga’s statements raised fears that the ruling party could reject the elections result if it loses the polls.

“Chipanga confirms what we have been saying all along that Zanu PF has never believed in fair elections,” he said.

“The elections are misnamed, it’s a coronation of (President Robert) Mugabe and any other result stands to be rejected by the security apparatus if people do not defend it.

“We need to put pressure on Zec to do a decent job, otherwise we are being frog-marched into an electoral crime.”

Civil society groups such as the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition have cast doubt that next year’s polls would be free, fair and credible, citing the unearthing of several voter irregularities in the Chiwundura by-election.

There were several voters with similar names, and identification numbers among other irregularities.

However, Zec has insisted it was ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Zapu deputy spokesperson, Iphithule Maphosa noted: “This is the same concern (party leader, Dumiso) Dabengwa raised last week when he called for the postponement of the 2018 polls until we are certain the process will not be a sham.

“Chipanga’s pronouncements should be taken seriously by all serious opposition parties, for they give flesh to our suspicion, as Zapu, that the elections are already manipulated in Zanu PF’s favour.”