Nyathi brings back talent search programme

RENOWNED poet, Albert Nyathi is set to relaunch the Albert Nyathi Talent Search (ANTS) programme, which was previously held in 1999 at Mpopoma High School under the banner of Imbongi Arts Talent Search.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The search, which was stopped by Nyathi because of intensive international tours, will kick off on July 29 at Msiteli High School in Bulawayo.

Nyathi said in a statement that the search was to honour his late father and his friend’s parents.

“The show is in memory of my late father Simon, nicknamed Sibulawa or Mavuthela. The competition is also to honour Ann and Tom Low-Beer, who were parents to my friend Daniel Low-Beer’s,” he said.

The talent search show targets students from both primary and secondary schools and affords them a chance to maximise their talents in performing arts such as poetry, music, dance, theatre and comedy.

Nyathi said the search would be divided into the Southern (Bulawayo) and Northern (Harare) regions, but will this year be focused on the Southern Region before moving to the north next year.

The poet said the programme was aimed at giving a platform to learners to nurture and develop their talent and to help those who need assistance from different experienced people as it is difficult to help these students individually, hence, they are hoping that this initiative will be helpful to numerous students who seek help, day in day out.

He said they were looking forward to entering the students into the Zimbabwe Championship of Performing Arts.

“It is envisaged that ANTS will be one of the arts entities that help unearth talent in Zimbabwe and eventually represent the country in Hollywood,” he said.

There is a price budget for the performing arts and the prices are ranging from $20 to $50 and a trophy with the student who would have done extremely well regardless of the category pocketing $150 and a floating trophy.