Ethiopian Airlines claims $30 500 from travel agency

ETHIOPIAN Airlines has taken a local travel agency, Haven Travel and Tours (Pvt) Ltd, to court on charges of failing to remit $30 500 in ticket sales.

BY CHARLES LAITON

The airline, through its lawyers Kanokanga and Partners, filed the litigation at the High Court on July 11 this year after the agency allegedly failed to fulfil its contractual obligation. However, it was not made clear in the court papers as to when the travel agency allegedly collected the cash which it failed to surrender.

According to the airline, Haven Travel and Tours allegedly admitted owing the collected sums of money, but was reluctant to remit it.

“The defendant (Haven Travel and Tours) owes the plaintiff $30 534 by way of remittances. In spite of admitting liability and in spite of demand by the plaintiff, the defendant has failed, refused or neglected to pay the aforesaid amount,” the airline said.

“Wherefore the plaintiff’s claim from defendant payment in the sum of $30 534, interest on the aforementioned amount at the current prescribed rate from the date of service of the summons to the date of payment in full and costs of suit.”

The agency is yet to respond to the lawsuit.