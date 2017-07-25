Dauda lashes out at boo boys

WARRIORS stand-in captain Dennis Dauda has criticised a section of the team’s supporters for booing goalkeeper Herbert Rusawo after he failed to convert his spot kick in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Namibia in African Nations Championship (Chan) football qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Rusawo – a regular penalty taker at Black Rhinos – cracked under the weight of expectation when he was handed the responsibility to convert the fourth spot kick as he strolled a meek shot that was saved by Namibia goalkeeper Edward Maova, which ultimately cost the Warriors a place into the final qualifying round against Comoros.

Dauda slammed the supporters for their conduct after the incident.

“The supporters booed the goalkeeper after he failed to convert the penalty. They were not supposed to behave like that. By doing so, they were draining confidence out of the goalkeeper. In future, the fans should learn to continue supporting the team even when things are not going according to plan,” Dauda said.

The Yadah FC defender, who was appointed captain for the match to replace injured Ocean Mushure, led a protest against a penalty by Dynamo Fredricks which was allowed to stand by Swazi referee Thulani Sibandze after the player had appeared to have deliberately stopped at the end of his run, which according to law 14 gives a player an unfair advantage over the goalkeeper and is regarded as an offence.

The Warriors went into the match needing to score two clear goals to go through to the final qualifying round, but they won 1-0 courtesy of a strike by Prince Dube which was, however, not enough as they were tied 1-1 on aggregate.

The two teams were separated by penalties with Namibia edging the Warriors 5-4. However, Zifa were yesterday contemplating to lodge a protest over the issue.

Namibia now proceed to the final qualifying round where they meet the Comoros, who overcame Lesotho 2-1 on aggregate.

It is the first time for the Warriors to fail to qualify for the Chan tournament since its inauguration in 2009 when it was held in Ivory Coast. They made it to Sudan in 2011 and also took part at the 2014 tournament in South Africa and were participants at the recent competition held in Kigali, Rwanda, last year.