Chinhoyi traffic cop killer jailed

AN unlicenced kombi tout, Achie Kundai, who last week fatally knocked down a Chinhoyi traffic police officer, has been slapped with a four-and-a-half year jail sentence and banned from driving motor vehicles for the rest of his life.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Kundai was yesterday sentenced on his own plea of guilty to negligent driving and causing a fatal accident when he appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Letwin Rwodzi.

The police officer, Joseph Kamba, died on July 19 after he was knocked down by Kundai’s kombi which was speeding from traffic enforcers in the central business district.

Kundai, who was not represented, will effectively serve three and half years since one year was suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence over the next five years.

On the first count of driving without a valid licence, Kundai was sentenced to six months in prison and barred from driving for life.

On the second count of culpable homicide, he was slapped with a four-year jail term before one year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Passing sentence, Rwodzi blasted kombi operators and drivers for allowing conductors to drive passenger vehicles without the requisite licences.

Tinashe Dzvora prosecuted.