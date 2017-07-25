Amidu bidding war excites Caps

ZIMBABWEAN football champions Caps United are excited by the bidding involving Egyptian sides Zamalek and Smouha as well as Algerian side USM Alger to secure the signature of top forward Abbas Amidu.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The Caps United marksman, who was the torch bearer of their attack in the Caf Champions League where he scored a double strike as his side overpowered five-time champions Zamalek 3-1 in Harare last month, is on the verge of sealing a deal with Smouha.

Amidu is expected to leave for Egypt to finalise the issue. Smouha had been playing in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament, but failed to go beyond the group stage.

Amidu told NewsdaySport last week that he had turned down a $1 million bid from Zamalek, who were the first to show interest in his services, preferring to join modest side Smouha.

The Caps United forward reasoned that he wanted to join a club where he would be guaranteed game time and believes Smouha are one such club.

But reports from an Algerian publication, Africa Football Online, indicate that USM Alger have also developed interest in the player and were ready to counter the offer by Smouha.

“Caps United forward Abbas Amidu has confirmed interest for his services from Algeria’s USM Alger,” reported Africa Football Online, which also said the player had denied links with the Egyptian club.

Caps United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima at the weekend said they would not rush to make a decision.

“There has been a formal bid by Smouha and discussions are underway. But we won’t rush into making a decision. We haven’t finalised the issue. We will weigh up the options available,” he said.

Should Amidu sign for any of these clubs, it would help Caps United to recoup the huge sums of money invested in their African Champions League adventure this season.

Caps United president Farai Jere had projected a $1m budget for the club to take part in the African safari and after they were drawn with teams from North Africa in the group stage, a large chunk of that money was gobbled by air fares, salaries and allowances and accommodation for visiting teams. It was the first time in history that Caps United were playing in the group stage of the African Champions League having failed to go beyond the first round of campaign in previous attempts.

The Zimbabwean champions are guaranteed $550 000 from the Confederation of African Football for reaching the mini-league stage of the prestigious competition.