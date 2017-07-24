Trainee nurse forges academic certificates

A WOMAN from Kingsdale in Bulawayo allegedly secured a place to train as a nurse at Mpilo Central Hospital using forged certificates.

BY SILAS NKALA

This was heard by the Bulawayo magistrate, Gladmore Mushove when Naleki Nyathi (42) appeared before her charged with forgery last week.

Nyathi was granted free bail and remanded to Tuesday.

The court heard that sometime in 2016, Nyathi went to Mpilo School of Nursing and applied for a nurse training vacancy using a forged Ordinary Level certificate.

After her application was accepted, the nursing school sent her certificates to the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) for verification.

Nyathi’s certificates were discovered to be fake and forged, leading to her arrest.