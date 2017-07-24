Rusununguko High School starlet lauded

DYNAMOS legends Biggie Zuze and Kingstone Rinemhota have predicted a bright future for Rusununguko High School starlet Oscar Magejo, who lit up the Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 tournament held in Bindura over the weekend, helping his school to the title despite playing the whole tournament with only 10 players.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 13-year-old Magejo, who captained the Zimbabwe under-14 Cosasa team in Botswana, was by far the outstanding player at the tourney in Mashonaland Central, and deservedly voted the best player.

Rusununguko defeated Pfupajena in a penalty shoot-out to clinch the title after the pulsating final had ended one-all, with Magejo cancelling out a Denzel Simendi’s goal for Pfupajena.

In the penalty shoot-out, the inspirational skipper again led from the front, taking the first kick, which he converted beautifully, to set the tone for teammates, who also went on to score. Pfupajena managed to score just two, and missed two, as Rusununguko concluded a fairy-tale run to the tournament.

But by the time that Rusununguko trooped into Trojan Stadium for the final against a Pfupajena side who had been stalled as favourites due to their rampant display in the group and knockout games, where they scored a frightening 14 goals in four matches, Magejo had appeared to have done enough to charm the crowd which included Dynamos assistant coach “Bindura” Zuze and former DeMbare player Rinemhota.

“I have watched him since the first game and I should admit that his technique is brilliant, and its very rare to find such type of players. He is not just talented, but is a leader too. He carried his team throughout, and you could barely realise that his team had a man short because he covered for the missing one,” Zuze said.

“I have contacted him, and I would also like to meet his family so that we can see how we can take him aboard at Dynamos. We have a junior team and we would like to integrate him. The good part is he is from Harare,” he added.

Rinemhota was also purring about the lanky utility player.

“The sponsors are doing a great job in sponsoring such a tournament which helps to unearth talent. I have seen a lot of talented players here but there is one particular one, the Rusunguko captain was outstanding. He is a gem and if nurtured well he could be a big star,” Rinemhota said.

Rusununguko was forced to play the tournament with 10 players after some of their squad members failed the rigours vetting process by the organisers.

They even played their quarterfinal match with nine men after one of its players got injured, but were still good enough to beat the defending champions.

So dominant was the Joseph Madzinga-coached side at the tournament that they dominated the Copa Dream Team, a group of 20 outstanding players selected during the tournament, that would take part in a regional tournament in South Africa later this year with five making it to the list.

In addition to providing the best player of the tournament, their goalkeeper Denzel Marufu and defender Adrien Svidzi were voted the best in their respective positions.

Copa Coca-Cola Under 15 Dream Team: Ralph Nyamupfurika, Denzel Simendi, Christopher Mapholisa (Pfupajena), Clayton Muchemwa, Takudzwa Maodza (Oriel), Michael Saharo, Oscar Magejo, Abel Mawunga, Denzel Marufu, Adrian Svidzi (Rusununguko), Clayton Masina (Lobengula), Plan Dube (Sobvubu), Takudzwa Dube, Sato Shungu, Lincoln Chikotho (Chipindura), Siphosenkosi Moyo (Mzingwane), Tanyaradzwa Mafukidze (Guinea Fowl), Albin Mubaira (Rujeko), Innocent Nyamanjiva, Benevolence Mangava (Gutu).