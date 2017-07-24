Mugabe hits home stretch

AFTER addressing four interspersed Zanu PF youth rallies in Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Masvingo and Matabeleland North provinces between May and last Friday, President Robert Mugabe will this week hit home ground with a star rally at Chinhoyi University of Technology grounds on Saturday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Zanu PF national youth leader, Kudzanai Chipanga confirmed the development yesterday, saying preparations for the rally were at an advanced stage.

“The preparations are 98% complete and the youth are putting finishing touches to everything,” he said.

Asked if they anticipated a bigger rally in Chinhoyi, considering that it is in Mugabe’s backyard, Chipanga said: “What is important for the youth is the visit by the President to the province all other things are secondary.”

Mugabe is scheduled to address similar rallies throughout the country with the Zanu PF youth and women’s leagues leading his campaign trail ahead of next year’s presidential race, where he was likely to face a single candidate sponsored by a coalesced opposition.

In the previous elections, war veterans used to lead Mugabe’s campaign rallies before they dumped him for allegedly refusing to address their welfare concerns.