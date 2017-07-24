MDC-T youths caged over Zec demo

SEVEN MDC-T youths in Gweru have been charged with intention to promote violence after they allegedly staged a demonstration on Saturday demanding the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to level the political playing field ahead of next year’s elections.

BY Stephen Chadenga/ OBEY MANAYITI

The accused – Wonderful Marange, Taurai Mugaga, Clifford Mulingwa, Mthulisi Noko, Dhava Mangena, Faith Chuma and Gladys Mahlebo – were still detained at Gweru Central Police Station last night following their arrest at different points in the city before and after the protests.

Their lawyer, Claudius Makwara, said his clients were facing allegations of contravening section 37 of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, that is participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breach of peace and bigotry.

“The youths who are detained at Gweru Central Police Station have been charged and will appear in court tomorrow (today),” he said.

Scores of MDC-T youths in the Midlands capital on Saturday took to the streets to protest against Zec’s reluctance to implement electoral reforms before next year’s elections.

The youths also demanded transparency in the biometric voter registration (BVR) system, as well as an increase of polling stations in major cities.

This came as 15 opposition parties under the Zimbabwe National Electoral Reform Agenda (Zinera) platform on Friday resolved to take to the streets to force Zec to give in to their demands for electoral reforms.

Part of the demands included the scrapping the proof of residence requirement and the need for full disclosure of details surrounding the server that would be used for storage of election data.

“We have agreed as opposition parties to petition Zec and force them to scrap the requirement for proof of residence and we will push them to answer certain questions about BVR. The push for electoral reforms is very important and we are not stopping,” Zinera platform youth chairperson Jacob Ngarivhume said.

“We are going to have a massive demonstration in two weeks as youths from different parties. We have agreed to prepare a petition which will be handed over through a massive demonstration at Zec offices.”