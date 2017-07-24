Land barons jailed additional 4 years

TWO Gweru land barons, who were three months ago sentenced to seven years in jail for swindling 32 home-seekers of $34 000, were last week slapped with an additional four years following their conviction on a related offence.

BY Stephen Chadenga

Zvidozvevanhu Housing Co-operative chairperson, Jaison Sibanda and his accomplice Bigboy Khumalo (55) were last week convicted of duping home seekers of over $7 000 after they appeared before provincial magistrate, Phathekile Msipa, facing seven counts of theft by conversion.

In passing sentence, Msipa said a custodial sentence was proper considering that the duo betrayed the trust bestowed on them by homeless residents.

The court heard that in September 2010, the duo and their accomplice, still at large, formed a housing co-operative to assist home seekers in getting stands.

Prospective home seekers made payments to Sibanda and Khumalo from September 2010 to October 2016 through their Zimbabwe Housing Project’s bank account.

The two, however, did not transfer the money into the housing project account but converted it to their own use.

The matter came to light on October 12 last year when the home seekers went to Zimbabwe Housing Project to be allocated stand, but were advised that their payments were not up to date.

A report was made at Gweru Central Police Station, leading to the pair’s arrest.

Andrew Marimo prosecuted.