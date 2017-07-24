AMHVoices: Mushohwe, stop threatening the media

In response to Mushohwe threatens ‘critical’ private media: Media, Information and Broadcasting Services minister, Christopher Mushohwe has threatened to tighten screws on private media houses deemed too critical of government programmes and introduce Command Advertising in which he may instruct the State and enterprises to shun some media houses.



By Justice Takesure,Our Reader

Should he do that, Mushohwe would be in breach of the Constitution that seeks to guarantee our economic and social rights, jobs included. Those State enterprises and State institutions that may heed his wicked call, and discriminate against any publication, radio or television station for political reasons, would also be violating good corporate practice and ethics.

Public-funded advertising must follow a proper code or guidelines, which is inclusive, but commercially guided by newspaper circulation statistics and readership, radio listenership and television viewership figures.

The task of writing the impartial guidelines that seek to maximise the return of public funds from advertising or information dissemination is the responsibility of the Information ministry.

Public funds, for example, should not be used for congratulatory messages on attaining academic qualifications, birthdays, weddings and appointments to public offices.