Tsvangirai warns against imposition of candidates

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday met Bulawayo provincial structures in a closed-door meeting at MacDonald Hall in Bulawayo to rejuvenate the party in preparation for the watershed 2018 elections.

By SILAS NKALA

The Press was not allowed in the meeting but his chief of staff Sesel Zvidzai said his boss conducted an interface with the structures and the programme would now cascade to other provinces.

“The president met the structures in preparation for the elections, this was an interface meeting which will take place in all provinces to strengthen our structures,” Zvidzai said after the meeting.

“We have clear strategies to deliver Zimbabwe from poverty and misgovernance and most of the things which were said by the president were purely internal, I cannot say more than this.”

Zvidzai said Tsvangirai’s interface meeting with structures was not in competition with President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rallies he was conducting in all provinces.

Yesterday, Mugabe was in Lupane, Matabeleland North, addressing one of the interface rallies.

“We cannot compete with a 37-year-old failing regime. What competition can we have with them? Competing to destroy the country?” he said.

Zvidzai declined to disclose what Tsvangirai really said about the grand coalition that his party is negotiating with other opposition political parties. He said it was the prerogative of the MDC-T leader to talk about the coalition.

However, insiders said in his address, Tsvangirai spoke against imposition of candidates in the forthcoming polls.

Tsvangirai’s interface with provincial structures comes at a time when there have been serious contesting views among various political parties over the progress made in negotiating a grand coalition.