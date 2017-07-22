Rusununguko, Pfupajena through to Copa finals

RUSUNGUKO High School had half of their players vetted out, but showed great resilience to go all the way to the final of the Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 boys tournament and will face Pfupajena High School in today’s final.

BY HENRY MHARA IN BINDURA

The Mashonaland East school were forced to field only 10 players for their group and knockout matches after most of their squad members failed the rigorous vetting process by the organisers.

They even played the better part of the quarter-final match with 9 men after one of their players got injured a few minutes into the game, but were still good enough to beat defending champions Rujeko.

The team’s star man Oscar Magejo, who was Zimbabwe’s Under-14 captain at the Cosasa Games last year, scored the only goal of the semi-final, as they upset hosts Chipindura.

Coach Joseph Madzinga was left disappointed by the vetting committee, and praised his boys for the show of great resilience throughout.

“We have come this far because of teamwork and working hard by the boys. I told the players who passed the vetting process that you are the team now and its up to you to carry the name of the school. I’m happy they showed resilience,” Madzinga said.

However, they will have to double up their effort if they are to have any chance against a rampant Pfupajena side who scored an incredible 14 goals in the four matches yesterday.

Meanwhile, Chidyamakono of Masvingo are well on course to win their fifth straight title in the Copa Coca-Cola Under-17 after qualifying to the finals where they will meet Mamunyadza of Manicaland this morning.