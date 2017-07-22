Municipal police deployed to protect international site from invasion

THE Harare City Council has resolved to deploy municipal police at the East side of Monavale Vlei in an effort to block invaders who have started developments on the protected wetland which is an internationally recognised site.

by Edgar Gweshe

Monavale Vlei is among the seven sites that are recognised under the Ramsar Convention on the protection of wetlands.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the Ramsar Convention and has enacted the Environmental Management Act under which wetlands are protected.

Speaking during a tour of Monavale Vlei yesterday, Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said they were deeply disturbed by the illegal occupation of Monavale Vlei.

He said that despite council having written to the invaders who are under the banner of Limpopo Housing Cooperative, developments at the protected wetland are continuing.

The Monavale invaders, who started developments on the area early this year, have erected wooden cabins with some families already staying on the wetland.

“We have realised that if we blink for a day or two, a new encroachment takes place. If we close our eyes a little bit, this place will be fully occupied by illegal occupants.

We have to stop this and we have decided as council that we are going to bring municipal police here to protect this piece of land,” Manyenyeni said.

He added: “We would also like to find out where they (invaders) are getting authority to build here. This is a Ramsar site and it has got a Presidential signature so we have to be seen to be respecting it and following it. Once we have written to them, we expect them (invaders) to follow our orders and we would like to find out where they are getting the extra muscle to do their illegal activities.”

Sources in the Harare City Council Urban Planning department claimed members of Limpopo Housing Cooperative had been told to stop developments on Monavale but disregarded the order claiming to have protection from above.

Limpopo Housing Cooperative is made up mostly of war veterans.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is on record saying Monavale is a protected area and any developments on the wetland are illegal.

Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has thrown his weight behind EMA’s declaration.

When contacted for comment over the invasion of Monavale, Kasukuwere said: “As a Ministry we do not give authority for people to build on wetlands. When we look at Monavale, that is a no go area.”

However, the chairperson of the Limpopo Housing Co-operative, Noah Kambanje claimed during an interview that they had been given authority to build on the wetland by Kasukuwere.

“We identified the land some years back after which we approached the minister who told us to do the necessary paper work so that we could be given that piece of land. We did like he had said but our efforts are being frustrated by some elements who are against the empowerment of veterans of the liberation struggle.

“That is why we decided to take over the area because it is our entitlement as people behind the liberation of Zimbabwe,” Kambanje said.

Wetlands are important sources of water and environmentalists are battling to save Monavale Vlei from destruction.