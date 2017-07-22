Lessons from African billionaires

Most people would love to hear and learn what it takes to be a billionaire in the simplest of terms. Most people want to have money and have lots of it, but have they taken strides to know what it takes? Just for a moment, imagine yourself as a billionaire. What will your world be like? Or have you ever wished to meet a billionaire? Yes, billionaires are people like you and me, they exist within the earth, and yes we have our very own billionaires in Africa.

SUCCESS LIFE: JONAH NYONI

I talked to one person who has wined and dined with most of those billionaires. His name is Chris Bishop. He is the Managing Editor of Forbes Africa. Forbes Africa makes a compilation every year of 30 Most Promising Young Entrepreneurs In Africa and African Billionaires.

According to the latest Forbes list, there are 25 billionaires in Africa this year, up from 24 from in 2016. In that list, there are only two female billionaires. Aliko Dangote of Nigeria tops the club of billionaires with a net worth of $12,2 billion.

Chris Bishop has a new book on these billionaires titled Africa’s Billionaires. The book encapsulates inspirational stories from the continent’s wealthiest people. The book gives us a sneak peek into the lives of the rich and how they made their stories. Bishop gets up close and personal with the biggest names in business on the continent such Dangote, Patrice Motsepe, Nicky Oppenheimer, Christo Wiese and many others. Chris Bishop (CB) shared with me (JN) their exciting wealth lessons.

JN: What inspired you to write this book on African billionaires?

CB: Well, I was the founding editor of Forbes Africa and it was fascinating to go into the lives of people making money and wealth. And I felt there are so many good stories in there that are instructive and informative. There is one thing that most people don’t know. We see rich people and we say oh wow, we don’t know how much turmoil and struggle they have been through. I was lucky to see them most of them close-up.

What most people forget is that slightly above 10 years ago people were still talking about the billionaires of the world, such as Carlos Slim, The Rockefeller and those sort of guys and we had all these billionaires in this continent and no one talked about them. What we have done as Forbes Africa we have made successful billionaires and entrepreneurs successful household names and really I am proud of that.

JN: What lessons have you learned from the African billionaires?

CB: I have learned exciting and great lessons. Most of these lessons can be painfully inspiring.

1. There is no creed and colour — It doesn’t matter who you are. It doesn’t matter what you are. It doesn’t matter if you are man or woman. There is no colour in being rich.

2. It doesn’t have to have political connections — Yes most of them are in contacted with political people, but most of their wealth has nothing to do with politics at all. They are self-made people.

3. Absolutely restless — You have to see the opportunity. You have to exploit it and see it through, no matter what.

4. They understand the power of human capital — What we believe as Forbes Africa is that the governments of this world don’t have cash anymore to build huge and employ more people. So, it’s individuals who now create jobs. Mohammed Dewji, the youngest billionaire in Africa for example, employs over 200 000 people in Tanzania that is probably more than the government employees. Most of the billionaires actually make it here in Africa. Like Aliko Dangote, they create wealth and make it here in Africa.

JN: What are the traits/ qualities we need to be rich?

CB: 1. Tremendous resilience — All of them have tremendous resilience. No matter how many times they are knocked down they always come back. No matter how hard it is, they will always fight. They are always looking back for more. They keep going.

2. Always thinking — They are always thinking. Thinking of ideas! Thinking of what people want and how they can supply that. Always looking around for opportunities to solve problems and offer value, which in turn increases their worth.

3. Well connected — They know a lot of influential people across the continent and across the world that would help them in their success.

4. Influence — They all have incredible influence in the lives of others.

JN: Give us a final word of encouragement as to what you have learned from these billionaires

CB: Success sees no colour, no creed, no sex, no age, no political connections or political colour. A lot of people shackle themselves and whine: I can’t do it! I’m not the right person! I’m not in the right place! I don’t have connections! I don’t have any support! You can do it. Most rich people started with absolutely nothing and that’s why they have become so rich. They invested their pennies and dollars until they made billions.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details: Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter @jonahnyoni.