Vharazipi breaks dry spell

COMIC actor David Mubaiwa —popularly known as Sabhuku Vharazipi — has broken his two-year spell of silence with the release of Sabhuku Vharazipi 4 scheduled for later this month.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Vharazipi 4 would see the return of Sabhuku Vharazipi to the screen.

Ziya Cultural Arts Trust founding member and producer, Wellington Chindara, who plays the role of chairman in the drama series, confirmed the development.

“We hope to release the drama (Vharazipi) by the end of this month since everything is in place. We are releasing three movies this year,” he said.

Chindara was, however, not keen to disclose the titles of the other forthcoming dramas after a nasty brush with piracy.

“We will tell you names in due course. We can’t release all the information because we are endangered. DVDs aren’t our primary source of income. As a matter of fact, it’s pirates who benefit from them. We do other projects and live shows,” he said.

In a trailer of the fourth edition Vharazipi and his wife visit an apostolic sect cult only to realise that Mbuya John — the character they are seeking to have killed (real name Kumbirai Chikonye) — leads the cult.

The main character, Mubaiwa, who rose to fame in 2013 with the premier of Sabhuku Vharazipi 1, mesmerises viewers with his hilarious portrayal of Sabhuku Vharazipi, a corrupt and amorous headman.

In 2013 following the benevolence of Culture Fund Zimbabwe, Ziya received $4 000 for the production of Sabhuku Vharazipi 2. Sabhuku Vharazipi 3 followed in 2015, but it did not have the expected impact.

Before the Sabhuku Vharazipi series Mubaiwa played roles in such productions as Voice!!!, The Idlers’ Corner, Mudzimu Dzoka, Machetes, Guns and Talks, Six Good Months, Bandit and a few story-telling plays.