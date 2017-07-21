TD Jakes confirms Zim trip

PROMINENT United States preacher and senior pastor of the Potter’s House, Thomas Dexter Jakes — popularly known as TD Jakes — said he was excited about his maiden visit to Zimbabwe as a guest at the International Gospel and Music Festival scheduled for September 5 to 9 at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

TD Jakes on Wednesday posted the advert for the forthcoming festival on his ministry’s Facebook page captioned #MunhuWeseKuStadium.

“Zimbabwe get ready, get ready, get ready, get ready! I am excited to be in Zimbabwe for the first time with my family ZimPraise. Follow ZimPraise and Joseph Madziyire for more information about the event. #ZimpraiseTDJakes,” he posted.

ZimPraise choir president and concert organiser, Joseph Madziyire, told NewsDay yesterday that they have started selling tickets for the gospel fiesta, adding that the international televangelist’s confirmation puts should silence all “doubting Thomases”.

“We have opened our first registration platform for the International Gospel and Music Festival which is Ecocash biller code 89320. Registration fee of $10 ordinary, $30 VIP and $50 Golden Circle covers the entire festival because it is all about celebrating a praise journey of 10 years with us. Tickets will be picked up using IDs and contact number,” he said.

“Bishop TD Jakes has already launched the campaign on Zimbabwe across all his media platforms with the official tagline #MunhuWeseKuStadium. People can follow him on all social media platforms and ZimPraise platforms with #ZimpraseTDJakes and #ZIGMF2017 to keep updated.”

Madziyire said TD Jakes is a big brand who cuts across generations and denominations hence their choice of the venue and urged people to register for the festival on time to avoid last minute pressures.

“This festival is not about ZimPraise, but a big event at a big venue for everyone across denominations, which is what exactly ZimPraise represents, so people must come in their numbers as it’s all about Jesus,” he said.

Madziyire said there are going to be different activities including a clash of choirs, honorary awards ceremony for gospel music legends, ministration in song, a business summit and the ZimPraise Kids Festival, as well as ZimPraise live DVD recording.