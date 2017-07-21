Road accidents: Zimstats sets record straight

ZIMBABWE National Statistics Agency (Zimstats) director-general Mutasa Dzinotizei yesterday admitted that his subordinates supplied wrong statistics on road traffic accidents to the media, causing an outcry from police who claimed the figures were exaggerated.

by PAIDAMOYO MUZULU

Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday in the company of national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, Dzinotizei said the wrong figures given to the State media last week had been posted on the Zimstats website without verification.

“The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency wishes to unreservedly apologise to the whole nation for any inconveniences and anxiety that may have been occasioned by the publication of incorrect information from our website. We are going to take corrective measures internally to deal with this issue,” Dzinotizei said.

Contrary to the Zimstats report, police said the number of traffic accidents recorded last year had significantly declined.

Dzinotizei said 46 681 road accidents were recorded in 2016 and not 159 490 accidents as reported in the State media early this week.

“The statistics on deaths and injuries were also erroneously given in the media as 9 301 and 44 917. The correct figure is 1 584 and 11 605 respectively,” he said.