Killer motorist jailed

BEITBRIDGE magistrate Godswill Mavenge yesterday said the courts had a moral duty to pass harsh sentences to protect society from reckless and unrepentant traffic offenders who do not respect the sanctity of human life.

By OWN CORRESPONDENT

Mavenge made the remarks as he sentenced a repeat offender, Trouble Mutonono, to an effective 20-month jail term for culpable homicide.

The matter arose from an accident which occurred on July 11 when Mutonono, who holds a provisional driver’s licence, failed to control his car and fatally struck a council employee, Fhatuwani Moyo, at a pedestrian crossing.

“Courts cannot close their eyes and bury their heads in the sand while this is happening,” Mavenge said.

“In this case, the victim had the right of way and was not in any way contributory to the accident. Non-custodial sentences under such circumstances would set a bad precedent,” he added, as it emerged that Mutonono had other traffic-related offences. The court heard that soon after the accident, Mutonono fled from the scene as Moyo wreathed in agony until he died of excessive bleeding.

For failing to stop after the accident, Mutonono was fined $100 or alternatively 30 days in prison.

A similar penalty was imposed for failing to drive under the supervision of a licenced driver. In passing sentence, the court also considered Mutonono’s previous convictions on related cases.

The court heard that on December 10, 2014, Mutonono was convicted of driving without a licence and knocking down a pedestrian where he was fined R4 000.

On January 13, 2015, he was again brought before the courts for another traffic offence for which prosecution was stayed. Munyonga Kuvarega prosecuted.