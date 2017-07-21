Guidance, counselling book released

TWO local authors — Nhamo Chikwava and Priscilla Musoki — have released a guidance and counselling textbook titled Nhaka targeted at empowering Form 1 pupils across the country with knowledge around culture and tradition.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Musoki told NewsDay yesterday that the book was meant to instil African norms and values in young people while equipping learners with skills to survive in the “new world” by giving them a sense of positive self-image and high self-esteem.

“The subject has not been taken seriously in the past, but we cannot have a nation with well-qualified people, but without character. It means that we would have lost as a country. So we took it a step further to make sure that our learners, as they grow up, know how to relate with each other and have good behaviour,” she said.

The book is in line with the new curriculum, which the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has started implementing.

It covers a range of subjects including relationships, health, human growth and development, norms and values, child protection and career guidance.

Chikwava said the book was also meant to bridge the gap which families can no longer cover due to various reasons.

“The real issue that this book is trying to cover is that children of today are no longer being given the direction that they are supposed to get from their parents, even the aunts and uncles that used to cater for that are no longer there so the book is there to fill the gaps that they left,” he said.

The authors said a series of books will be coming soon which will cater for pupils from Form 2 to 6 and the subject will be examined by the Zimbabwe School Examination Council.