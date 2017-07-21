Amidu quits Caps

CAPS United powerful forward Abbas Amidu turned down a $1 million deal from five-time African football champions Zamalek to settle for modest Egyptian side Smouha, who have been playing in the Caf Confederation Cup tournament.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Zamalek were the first to show interest in the player after he engineered their destruction when he scored a superb double strike in a Caf Champions League match against them at the National Sports Stadium last month.

It emerged yesterday that Amidu turned down Zamalek who were offering a lucrative deal worth $1m opting to sign for a lesser side where he believes he will get game time.

The Caps United forward is expected to leave for Egypt next week to finalise the contract without having to go through auditions as is the case with most players.

Although no official comment could be obtained from Caps United yesterday, it is said both parties were happy with the deal. The figures that are set to change hands could not be ascertained, but it should be quite a substantial amount that will help boost Caps United’s coffers.

“I turned down the offer from Zamalek and I am going to Smouha,” Amidu revealed yesterday. “I believe I made the right decision because I think it is important for my career to go to a modest club where you are guaranteed game time than to just plunge and sign for a bigger team where you might not be given game time. That is the most important thing for me. I will be leaving for Egypt next week. Look at Khama Billiat, he started off at Cape Town Ajax before joining Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Amidu is currently training with the national team ahead of the African Nations Championship showdown against Namibia on Sunday.

Smouha have been playing in the second-tier Confederation Cup this season where they failed to progress beyond the group stage. The deal could not be finalised as Caps United had been preoccupied with their African Champions League campaign where they crashed out at the group stages after they were handed a 4-1 defeat by USM Alger.

And after their exit from the Champions League, the Egyptian side moved quickest to tie down the Zimbabwean forward. With the imminent departure of Amidu, the Green Machine have reportedly stepped up their bid for their foreign targets Ghanaian Richard Addai and Abasirim Chidiebere of Nigeria to beef up their attack.

The duo have been in the country since the beginning of May and impressed coach Lloyd Chitembwe who recommended that the club management sign them.

However, that is yet to happen due to the club’s recent involvement in the African Champions League.

Caps United are also set to release several players during this transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean champions, who lost their mid-week league match to How Mine at the National Sports Stadium for the first time since Chitembwe took over in September 2015, have deferred once again their Saturday league match away to Bulawayo City as they have three players who are in the national team.