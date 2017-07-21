AMHVoices: Social Media-New ground for customer service

The emergence of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn have led to an evolution and radical change in the way how people communicate and connect. These social media sites have evolved to become more than emergent platforms for customer service, marketing and advertising. This undeniably calls for companies to rethink how they interact with customers. Some executives and managers may assume this whole social media craze is just a fad, not worth the time, effort and investment, but this is a phenomenon that is here to stay.

Facebook was launched in 2004 as a social networking service while Twitter was created for broadcasting short burst messages in 2006 gaining worldwide popularity right away. Due to the convenience they offer, social media networks have increasingly become important channels through which consumers solicit and receive customer service.

The most disappointing thing is that most Zimbabwean organisations in the service industry are still blind to this fact. It is a very few organisations who are live on twitter, live chat and Facebook engaging customers and giving attention to their needs and cry for help. One wonders whether they care or not about what is being said about their brand online.

The power of a very simple tweet or Facebook post by a customer crying foul over treatment by a company can go viral and become a public relations nightmare. For example a man in Australia bought a burger at the Burger Project and received a receipt written nigga next to the order number, the wife wrote a furious post on Facebook slamming the burger eatery. The message went viral prompting the Burger Project to apologize profusely as it risked a boycott campaign.

To avoid such outcomes that can have damaging and prolonged effects on a given brand, businesses need to ramp up their customer-service game through social media which provides a platform to interact, engage and provide superb customer service in real time.

Listening to brand sentiment

Social media offers the opportunity to listen to what’s being said about your brand online so you can identify issues and chime in when necessary. After the hashtag Boycott Pepsi went viral, Pepsi was forced to pull off the Kendall Jenner Pepsi advert after a strong backlash on Twitter. Twitter users ripped Pepsi stating that the ad of being tone deaf and co-opting movements for women’s rights and racial justice. Pepsi had tried to defend the advert but to no avail.

Real time response

Time is absolutely of the essence when it comes to responding to customer complaints and other issues on social media. The longer that negative complaints and unhappy customers are left to simmer on social media, the more time and greater chance for the situation to get worse and go viral, causing a much bigger issue for your team to handle. That’s why being quick on the draw, being proactive in scanning social media for signs of trouble, and then responding immediately is the best way to deflate a potential social media nightmare for your brand.



Turning critics into champions

When a customer resorts to social media to complain about a service or air out a query, it attracts critics with negative comments but on the other hand it offers an opportunity for exceptional customer service and a positive experience for spectators. Delighting a customer in full public view can turn them into a brand ambassador who champions your brand in the public eye.



Keeping your customers updated

Most customers spend most of their time on social networks and information posted on social media moves fast. Social media platforms are cheaper and offer quick access to customers who might not be glued to the television or listening to the radio

Building trust and brand loyalty.

Social media is organic, personal and democratic hence it offers an opportunity for consistent, seamless and gratifying customer experiences which attracts more customers. What customers say is authentic and uncontrolled and the way an organization reacts builds trust and loyalty to existing customers which results in stronger relationships. This manifests into power customers who promote the brand through word of mouth and positive reviews

Social media has given customers a level playing field from where they can voice their frustrations to an increasingly connected population. On social media, people have the power and their negative conversations on the internet have a longer shelf life hence it is of utmost importance for organizations to keep high presence on social networks. This is where customers congregate and share their experiences therefore it is time for organizations to sensitize their employees of social media.

Freeman Pasurai writes in his personal capacity. He is passionate about people management and customer services. freemenpasurai01@gmail.com

