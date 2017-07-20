Zimbabwe to lose Talent

WARRIORS forward, Talent Chawapiwa might not play a part in the decisive African Nations Championship (Chan) southern zone second round second leg qualifier against Namibia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, as it emerged yesterday that he has begun processing his papers to officially join South African Premiership side, Baroka FC.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The winger signed for Baroka FC last week, but went on to represent Zimbabwe on Sunday in Windhoek in the 1-0 loss to Namibia in the Chan second round first leg match, as he was yet to formalise his move.

But it appears the process has begun and the player yesterday spent the better part of the day at the immigration offices to sort out his papers, missing the Warriors training sessions.

Team manager, Wellington Mupandare said Chawapiwa caught the eye of Baroka FC after a dazzling performance at the Cosafa tournament recently.

“Chawapiwa is sorting out his passport, which is due to expire in December. We understand it’s part of the process for him to officially become a Baroka FC player. So we can’t say much about his chances of playing on Sunday. But as far as we are concerned, he is still an FC Platinum player. We don’t know what deal has been struck between FC Platinum and Baroka FC,” he said.

Chawapiwa was not the only absentee at the team’s session yesterday, as midfielder, Denver Mukamba was also not present.

His whereabouts were unknown, with Mupandare saying the Dynamos forward had not communicated.

The Warriors regrouped on Tuesday, with only nine players reporting for training, but the situation improved with all, except for the duo, and the Caps United and How Mine players, present.

Caps United trio of Ronald Chitiyo, Abbas Amidu and Moses Muchenje and the How Mine duo of Milton Ncube and Praise Tonha were excused so they could play for their respective teams in yesterday’s league match.

Meanwhile, coach, Sunday Chidzambwa has challenged his players to play their hearts out to turn the tables against Namibia.

The Warriors, who were still basking in the glow of their Cosafa Castle Cup triumph, have all to do on Sunday, as they need to win by at least two clear goals.

If they progress, they will meet either Lesotho or Comoros in a battle for the right to play at the finals to be held in Kenya next year.

“Obviously, we would love to overcome the deficit,” Chidzambwa said yesterday. “We would love to qualify to the final qualifying round. But that is not easy, and we have to show character and play our hearts out. We need to come out with a positive result for the nation.”

The veteran coach was given the mandate to take charge of the team in this tournament after winning the Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa recently, when his charges overcame neighbours Zambia 3-1 in the final.