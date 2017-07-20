Zim blogger new Legacy Lifestyle ambassador

STYLISH Zimbabwean lifestyle blogger Ameera Shelima Murad Ameer (pictured) — going by the moniker Mimi — has been announced as the latest brand ambassador for Africa’s premiere luxury rewards programme, Legacy Lifestyle.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Legacy lifestyle is a high-end programme and a network of over 70 000 members with similar luxurious tastes and lifestyles.

Mimi described the appointment as a big achievement for local bloggers.

“My coming in as the latest Legacy Lifestyle brand ambassador is certainly an impressive achievement for local bloggers as it proves that lifestyle blogging and digital media are becoming more influential across the continent,” she said in a statement.

She said she was thrilled about the new chapter with Africa’s premier lifestyle brand as she felt that her blog, Kicking it with Mimi, and the renowned brand was destined to collaborate.

Mimi’s award-winning blog has established itself as a leading platform covering lifestyle developments in Zimbabwe and Africa.

Legacy Lifestyle was recently launched in Zimbabwe at an exclusive event hosted at Monomotapa and was attended by entrepreneurs, retailers and tourism movers and shakers as well as top swimmer, Kirsty Coventry.

The Legacy Group now manages Monomotapa Crowne Plaza, Elephant Hills Hotel, Kingdom Hotel, Troutbeck Hotel and Hwange Safari Lodge.