Secessionists defend self-imposed ‘Ndebele king’

SECESSIONIST, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) and Mthwakazi Liberation Front (MLF) leaders yesterday leapt to the defence of self-imposed Ndebele king, Stanley Raphael Khumalo, saying there was nothing treasonous in proclaiming a separate Ndebele state.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU/SILAS NKALA

MRP leader, Mqondisi Moyo described Khumalo’s critics as “selfish individuals benefiting from the current governance system”.

“This is a taboo and it shows selfishness and self-centredness by these impostors, who are not very much concerned about the continued suffering of our people, but see opportunities of personal gains, thereby, aiding the current regime to continue oppressing our people,” he said.

“We are aware that there are some people, who earn a living through confusion in Mthwakazi and these are some of the people, who are paid by the current regime to derail our independence.

“Such people are very dangerous and enemies of Mthwakazi.

“They are those who are watching and criticising the efforts of others, but are not coming out with their perfect solution.

“Instead, some of them condemn us for wanting to participate in the forthcoming 2018 elections.”

Khumalo, also known as Mzilikazi II, declared himself as the new Ndebele king recently at a function held in Bulawayo, where he unveiled a new Mthwakazi flag before announcing September 12 as the day of his coronation.

His actions have divided public opinion, with Rural Development minister Abednico Ncube, and Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni describing Khumalo’s move as treasonous.

But, MLF spokesperson, Chrispen Nyoni said the Mthwakazi people had been under bondage for too long, adding it was now time for them to run their own separate state.

“Again, it must be noted that, enemies of the agenda, which includes Zanu PF, are collaborating and hatching allegations that equate the call for restoration to treason,” he said.

“There has been an influx of grandstanding from many people, including the factions within the Khumalo family.

“What is happening is really a cause for concern to all those who believe in freedom through restoration.

“The recovery and restoration of Mthwakazi state from colonial Zimbabwe will indeed offer a permanent solution to the Mthwakazi peoples.

“Again, in order to silence the callers of restoration those opposed to it dutifully coin terms and strategies that are then used to intimidate them and also go to the extent of crafting criminal offences out of desperation to stop the restoration from their continued lobby.”

Khumalo recently demanded the keys to Bulawayo State House, saying it was the Ndebele king’s official residence.

The last Ndebele monarch, King Lobengula’s capital is believed to have been located where the present day State House stands in Bulawayo.