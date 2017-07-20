PJ Powers for Green concert

DECORATED South African singer Penelope Jane Dunlop — popularly known as PJ Powers — heads to Zimbabwe, ahead of the Green Concert set for July 28 at Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority headquarters in Harare where she is billed to perform as a guest artiste.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Jabulani hitmaker staged a sterling performance at last year’s Rhino Fest Three concert and will this year share the stage with Afro-fusion artistes Pah Chihera and Musa Effects alongside Afro-jazz musician, Dereck Mpofu.

The concert, which serves as an environmental awareness campaign through music, dance and song, will be held under the theme Invisible Champions.

Mpofu, who is the goodwill ambassador for the Water Conservation and Zero Littering Campaign and concert organiser, told NewsDay yesterday that the event will be a two-in-one programme, as they will launch the inaugural Green Ambassador Guild Awards.

The Chisikana Changu Zimbabwe hitmaker said the awards were meant to honour individuals and institutions championing environmental causes in different communities.

“The Green concert makes a return with a bang as will be also launching the Green Ambassador Guild Awards meant to recognise Green Ambassadors for their focus on sustainable and results based initiatives that have an impact on addressing the current issues of the day relevant to our nation,” he said.

“The awards recognise and celebrate the organisations championing community causes, individual community champions, innovators, green corporates, trail blazers and unique initiatives in efforts to safeguard our environment.”

Mpofu, one of the few local artistes who have used music to transmit social responsibility and positive messages, said Environment and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will be the guest of honour at the concert.

PJ Powers is expected to take many locals down memory lane, as they relive the music that dominated the charts in the 1980s including There is an Answer and Jabulani.