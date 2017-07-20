Live updates: 2017 mid-term national budget review

NewsDay gives you updates of the 2017 mid-term national budget review happening right now in Parliament.

Updates by Veneranda Langa and Tinotenda Samukange

Levy on airtime to support health sector is adding 4,8 million per month.

In 2016 the 148 449 teaching staff in Zimbabwe gobbled $1,11 billion of budget while 37 322 health workers gobbled $295 million in the same year.

Chinamasa says wage bill remains unsustainable and salary freeze to remain.

Mining sector growth rate projected at 5,1% in 2017.

Diamond output projected at 1,1 million carats against 690 000 carats in 2016.

Government to support command wheat,livestock,fisheries,wildlife to the tune of $334 million.

Chinamasa says economic growth prospects are very positive with Agriculture to record 21,6% growth and 3,7 economic growth expected.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa gets ready to present the 2017 budget review and economic outlook statement.

See 2017 National Budget below:

DOWNLOAD THE DOCUMENT HERE