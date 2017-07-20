Hwange settle for Bigboy

FORMER Harare City coach, Bigboy Mawiwi was yesterday unveiled as the new head coach at Hwange, taking over from Nation Dube.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Hwange Colliery Company corporate affairs manager, Rugare Dhobbie confirmed the development.

“It’s true, we will give you a statement in due course,” she said.

Sources, who attended the unveiling at the club’s home ground, said Mawiwi has made an undertaking to make sure Hwange avoid relegation.

The unveiling was attended by club vice-president, Marvin Maseko, who told the new gaffer of the need to change the team’s fortunes.

Hwange parted ways with Dube and his assistant, Mebelo Njekwa and goalkeepers’ coach Chenjerai Dube last week following a string of poor results.

Hwange had lost eight matches, won three and drawn five matches this season.

It was not clear yesterday, who will come in to assist Mawiwi, who was fired at Harare City in 2014 for poor results.