Things fall apart at Wenera

THE centre can no longer hold for the local high-definition soap opera, Wenera, as two more actors have ditched the production over the producers’ alleged unprofessionalism and payment disputes.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The cast members — Jerry Kujeke and Joseph Magigwani — have since left in pursuit of brighter prospects elsewhere.

They join fellow actors such as Fatima Makunganya, Edmore Sandifolo, Lornar Niasher, Tariro Chingozho and Jefferson Muserera, who also ditched the production, which airs on ZBCtv every Monday and Tuesday, over the same issues.

The soap’s producer Eddie Ndlovu, however, said he was not moved by the actor exodus and disputed claims that the duo did not receive its dues.

“About 16 actors left (South African soap) Generations, but what happened? The show goes on. You cannot bring down a good thing. These two (Kujeke and Magigwani) chose to leave the show for what they call greener pastures. I am surprised by their kindergarten behaviour of going to the extent of insulting me and the number one show (Wenera) on social media,” he said.

“I am surprised to hear that the two are saying they were not paid for their services at Wenera. The funny thing is we did payment plans with them of which Joseph signed and I was surprised when Jerry took the matter to the debt collectors.”

Ndlovu also said Kujeke should return Wenera items in his possession, which belong to the production house, including costumes worth $160 and the money used to buy his girlfriend’s car door.

The producer said the show was not aired this week due to financial constraints.

“It was unfortunate we could not produce the programme for this week because we did not have funds to do so. The production is funded by ZBC and right now we are in arrears with the cast and crew and some of our service providers, including the studio landlord who has threatened to evict us from the Greendale studio where Wenera is shot,” he said.