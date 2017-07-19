Mine Entra begins with 80% uptake

THE Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) 2017 Expo begins today in Bulawayo, with 120 exhibitors, occupying 80% of the available space, participating.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

The exhibition which is running up to Friday under the theme Exploring Linkages in the Mining Value Chain, seeks to highlight the potential, opportunities and growth prospects in the mining value chain and related sectors.

Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa is expected to give a keynote address tomorrow.

“To date, over 120 exhibitors had confirmed their participation in this year’s show, occupying almost 4 000 square metres of exhibition space.

“This represents 80% of the space made available for sale,” Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company general manager, Nomathemba Ndlovu told journalists at a Press conference in Bulawayo.

Last year, 119 exhibitors participated, down from 172 in 2015.

In 2014, the expo attracted 218 exhibitors.

“Of these direct exhibitors, two are foreign coming from the People’s Republic of China and South Africa,” she said.

In terms of local participation, Ndlovu said 62% of the confirmed exhibitors are from Harare and 29% from Bulawayo, with the remainder from other cities.

She said the exhibition features an interesting and varied products mix, appealing to both large and small-scale mining operations.

“As part of the organisers’ quest to proactively facilitate compliance with the proposed local content policies, 32% of the participating exhibitors will be local manufacturers of mining spares and mineral processing equipment,” Ndlovu said.

She said some of the other products on display include detention and lifting equipment, chemicals and explosives, compressors, protective clothing and equipment, seals, bearings and gears, drones, as well as medical aid, insurance and security services.

The focus of the show is maximising on-site connections with a view to creating mutually beneficial relationships at every mining value touch point.

Two new knowledge-exchange platforms, the Women in Mining breakfast and the Young Professionals Forum, will take place today, while the inter-ministerial roundtable discussion on the government’s vision for a growing mining industry and its contribution to sustainable development will be held tomorrow.

On Friday, there will be Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation conference, focusing on enhancing the ease of doing business in the sector.