Mandatory 60-year jail term for raping minors

THE GOVERNMENT has proposed a minimum mandatory 60-year jail sentence for people convicted of raping minors aged 12 years and below and the disabled, while a 40-year prison term will apply for all rape cases as part of deterrent measures to stamp out the crime.

BY Everson Mushava

In a statement yesterday, Information minister Christopher Mushohwe said the proposals were made in Cabinet and would help as a guide to the proposed amendments to the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (chapter 9:33): minimum mandatory sentencing for rape.

“Accordingly, the government resolved as follows, that a sentence of 60 years of imprisonment be imposed for cases of rape of minors between 12 years of age (sic) and the disabled; and that a sentence of 40 years of imprisonment be imposed for the rest of the cases of rape or sodomy,” part of the statement read.

Cases of rape and sexual abuse have been on the rise, particularly the rape of minors below the age of 12 years.

According to the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, sex with a minor below the age of 16 is considered as rape.

The proposals will come as good news to women’s rights groups, who have been clamouring for deterrent sentences for rapists as cases continue to rise.

Last year, the police revealed that about 325 girls are raped every month, the majority between the ages of 11 and 15, which translates to 11 rape cases daily.