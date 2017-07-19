Kombi driver up for attempted rape, robbery

A KOMBI driver from Nketa suburb in Bulawayo has landed himself in trouble after he allegedly robbed a Victoria Falls woman of her belongings before attempting to rape her.

Nqobizitha Munyanyi (34) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Tinashe Tashaya on Monday charged with attempted rape and robbery.

BY SILAS NKALA

He was remanded in custody to July 25 for trial.

The court heard that on November 27 last year, the complainant, a 27-year-old woman, boarded Munyanyi’s commuter omnibus on her way to Njube.

Along the way, Munyanyi allegedly diverted the route, saying he wanted to pick-up his friends along Victoria Falls Road.

After picking up his alleged accomplice, who is still at large, Munyanyi drove to a bushy area, where he allegedly robbed and attempted to rape the complainant.

The woman overpowered him and fled as Munyanyi was pulling down his trousers.

On June 1 this year, the woman positively identified Munyanyi at Maunga Sports Bar in Emakhandeni, leading to his arrest.