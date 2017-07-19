Hwange consult ‘Football Doctor’

The self-proclaimed Doctor of Football, Luke “Vahombe” Masomere, is set to bounce back in the topflight with Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Hwange, having been interviewed by the club last week.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Hwange is without a coach after the coal miners parted ways with Nation Dube following a string of poor results.

The club has been on the prowl for a new technical team, which they hope to put in place before the resumption of the league programme next week.

A number of names have been thrown as possible replacements for Dube at Chipangano, with Madinda Ndlovu being tipped as a favourite candidate because of his vast experience in the region.

But Masomere is believed to be seen as the ideal candidate.

He is currently unattached and it will be easy to lure him to Hwange.

His knowledge of mine craft and his general experience in the topflight league, having coached the likes of Shabanie Mine and How Mine, give him an added advantage compared to the other candidates.

A source privy to the goings-on, but who preferred anonymity, confirmed that Masomere had also told the Hwange hierarchy his preferred remuneration, which they viewed as fair by the supposed employers.

“Masomere expressed interest in the job at Hwange and was called for an interview last week. He is likely to get the job because of a number of reasons,” the source said.

“He is currently unattached and has a lot of experience in the Zimbabwean league. He has also coached teams owned by mining companies, which makes his work easy in adjusting to the demands of the owners.

“He also told the executive his preferred remuneration and the executive is happy with what he proposed in terms of salary.

“Some members of the executive have their choices, but the majority are happy with Masomere and a deal is expected to be announced soon unless something unexpected happens.

“He is likely to be named as the new coach before the resumption of the league next week.”