Gospel star turns down Joyous Celebration

One of Zimpraise Choir lead vocalists, Ellard Cherayi, has rejected an offer from South Africa’s most decorated choir, Joyous Celebration, to join the ensemble as he was not happy with the deal that the gospel outfit had crafted for him.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

He, however, indicated that he was still open to be pursued by the outfit should circumstances change in future.

Cherayi received the invitation after Joyous Celebration’s co–founder, Jabu Hlongwane, graced Zimpraise’s Season 9 Live DVD recording in Harare in October last year.

Cherayi told NewsDay yesterday that he would not be part of the South African-ensemble as their offer did not meet his expectations although he was not keen to share the finer details of the proposed contract, which he described as personal.

The musician said other sticking issues were that he was not keen to leave his Zimpraise family and that he recently got married to Sharon Manyonganise, another rising gospel diva.

Cherayi said he was not keen to leave ahead of the Zimpraise International Gospel and Music Festival to be headlined by TD Jakes from September 1 to 9.

“I have worked with Zimpraise for a long time and for me to desert them ahead of our festival, it does not feel right, so I really want to be here with my crew,” he said.

“I recently paid lobola for my wife, Sharon and our marriage life has just started so I cannot be in South Africa most of my time because I need to spend time with my wife.”

He added that he was planning a wedding later this year and would want to spend most of his time in Harare.

The 28-year-old vocalist joined Zimpraise in 2014 and is among the leading vocalists who travelled to South Africa last year in November to record a single titled Humambo Hwenyu Ngauuye.

If the move to Joyous Celebration is finally sealed in future, Cherayi will join his countrymen who are already part of Joyous Celebration — Mkhululi Bhebhe, Eric Moyo and Takesure Zamar Ncube.