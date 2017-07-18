Zanu PF Harare chairman dismisses suspension

ZANU PF Harare provincial chairman, Charles Tawengwa yesterday dismissed his so-called suspension by disgruntled executive members as null and void, describing party members, who claimed to have booted him out on Sunday as “desperate and power hungry malcontents” bent on destroying the ruling party.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Addressing party members in Highfield yesterday, Tawengwa, who was accompanied by other provincial members, called for his detractors, including deputy national commissar, Omega Hungwe and central committee member, Justice Zvandasara to be kicked out of the party.

“All along, we have been peaceful in Harare,” Tawengwa said.

“All those trying to cause chaos in Harare should be removed, be it at cell level or at any other level.

“We cannot continue with people fomenting chaos in the party like what is happening. We say down to them.”

Provincial commissar, Shadreck Mashayamombe labelled Tawengwa’s rivals as rebels looking for a way to remove President Robert Mugabe from power.

“We are having problems with people, who have infiltrated the party just to seek positions,” he said.

“We have been infiltrated in Zanu PF.

“These are people burning the midnight oil to wrestle power from our President.”

On Sunday, a group led by Hungwe nominated Zvandasara and Endy Mhlanga to lead the province on an interim basis, accusing Tawengwa of sabotaging party programmes.

The brawl between the rival factions was centred on alleged attempts to impose council by-election candidates in Harare East’s ward 46.

“Those people are trying to put their own candidate but that will not happen,” Mashayamombe continued.

“As Harare province, we were given Tawengwa by President Mugabe and if anyone is saying he should go then they also want President Mugabe to go.”

Deputy provincial youth chairman, Doubt Mhike said they supported Tawengwa.

Zanu PF structures throughout the country have been rocked by endless factional fights since the 2013 elections.

The fights were likely to escalate in the run-up to next year’s polls, with the party split in two distinct factions, one reportedly led by First Lady Grace Mugabe and the other sympathetic to Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Both Grace and Mnangagwa have, however, publicly denied leading any factions.