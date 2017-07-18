Shabanie unmoved by departures

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League club Shabanie Mine coach Taku Shariwa has said that his team’s good run will continue despite the club losing some of its key players.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The miners were robbed of their lethal front men Collin Dhuwa, who joined league rivals Chicken Inn, and Nelson Maziwisa, who moved up north to join a Zambian club.

The Chinda Boys were almost certain to lose their top talented players in the transfer window because of their impoverished budget.

The window is still open and the miners are also anticipating other departures, but will hope to take it in their stride and move on.

Shariwa allayed fears that his charges would struggle to cope, saying they would even get better when the league resumes after the break.

“The departure of some of our players will not affect us much we have many players who can fill the the gaps,” he said.

“The players that have left were doing well, but we never relied on individuals. Our success is a team effort and I am confident we will move on and you will not even notice that we have lost some players.

“The window is still open and I know we can even lose more players to other clubs. I have scouted a number of players from Division One who can join us.

“Their identity will remain my secret, but I will tell you the names once we have secured their services. Remember, we do not have money, so we cannot go public with the identity of the players we are chasing.

“When the league resumes, our team will get even better and with the support of our fans, I know we can achieve a lot.”